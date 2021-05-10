RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

148 IDPs may miss 2021 UTME over SIM card issues

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

About 148 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at International Christian Centre (ICC) in Ohogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo, may miss the 2021/2022 UTME due to SIM card issues.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]
A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng] Pulse Nigeria

Solomon Folorunsho, a cleric and Coordinator of the centre, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Recommended articles

He expressed fears that the students might miss the examination because of their inability to get SIM cards needed to generate JAMB PIN.

The cleric, who said that processes for the entire registration for the examination would expire on May 15, however, said that PIN generation would end Monday.

“We have made frantic efforts to get the SIM, but it has been fruitless. We simply have not been able to get any to buy for the 148 candidates we have at the centre.

“This was exactly what we went through to be able to get those of them writing examination registered for their NIN.

“We were travelling as far as Okada and other far places to be able to get them registered; we succeeded in that and now it is the challenge of SIM card.

“Ours is to get the SIM, and for the phones, we should be able to get them to be doing the PIN generation one after the other,” he stated.

Folorunsho, who attributed the difficulty to the ban earlier placed on sale of SIM cards due to NIN registration, said that the centre would be spending N1.15 million to register the 148 IDPs for the JAMB examination.

“Each candidate will get the form for N8,880, while we plan to get nine buses to convey them to JAMB office for N180,000 at N20,000 per bus.

“Also, we shall be spending N77,000 to feed them in Benin,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Actress Etinosa Idemudia's 8 months old marriage crashes

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”