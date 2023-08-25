ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

State's Commander noted that investigation revealed that some of the crashes were due to speeding, driving under influence of drugs, alcohol, and mechanical fault, among others.

146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC
146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC

Recommended articles

Mr Joshua Adekanye, state Sector Commander of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan. Adekanye also said that 618 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in 246 road crashes recorded to have occurred within the period.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, he said that 15 persons lost their lives in January; 15 in February; 23 in March; 24 in April; 45 in May and 24 in June. He explained that investigation revealed that some of the crashes were due to speeding, driving under influence of drugs, alcohol, and mechanical fault, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sector commander cautioned drivers against reckless driving, noting that the command had stepped up its enforcement and public enlightenment across motor parks, Churches and Mosques.

“To reduce road traffic crashes, the corps, aside enforcement, has strengthened its public enlightenment in the parks, Mosques and Churches.

“We also seize every available opportunity to talk to the general public on the factors that can lead to road crashes and how to avoid same.

“We also make use of radio, print and social media to pass the message across to the general public. We also partner with traditional leaders to talk to people in their domain on how to avoid factors that can lead to road traffic crashes.

“In addition to that, we have also redoubled our enforcement and mobile court for arraignment and prosecution of traffic offenders without delay, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekanye further said that the corps was aware of absence of road signs on the roads, adding that the situation had been traced to activities of scavengers. He said this could put the lives of both drivers and other road users at risk.

“They (scavengers) are the ones stealing the sign post and plates on the road and we are talking to the federal and state Ministries of Works to see how the road signs can be replaced, ” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger

Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger

Lagos lawmaker embarks on 15 road projects in Epe

Lagos lawmaker embarks on 15 road projects in Epe

Reps committee calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace in region

Reps committee calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace in region

146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC

146 people die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months - FRSC

NSCDC arrests 40 suspected illegal coal miners in Enugu

NSCDC arrests 40 suspected illegal coal miners in Enugu

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali forms military alliance

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali forms military alliance

Group urges Soludo to ensure transparent disbursement of FG’s palliatives

Group urges Soludo to ensure transparent disbursement of FG’s palliatives

Forum provides 267 humanitarian interventions in 23 states in 2022

Forum provides 267 humanitarian interventions in 23 states in 2022

NILDS decries low female representation in Nigerian politics

NILDS decries low female representation in Nigerian politics

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers