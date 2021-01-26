The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the country has so far tested 1,270,523 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.

The Nigeria’s public health institute sadly registered three additional coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

The NCDC stated that the new infections were reported from 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency, in its breakdown of the newly recorded infections, shows that Lagos state reported the highest number of confirmed infections with 744 cases.

This brought the total number of infections in the state to 45,684 and 292 deaths recorded.

Plateau reported 100 infections, Oyo had 77 and the FCT, the second most affected by the disease in the country registered 75 new infections.

Amongst other states were; Nasarawa-74, Katsina-48, Edo-42, Kano-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-34, Ogun-33, Kwara-32, Niger-28, Ebonyi-27, Kaduna-26, Borno-12, Yobe-10, Ekiti-five and Gombe-one.

The health agency also announced the discharge of 1,131 patients from isolation centers across the country.

According to it, the discharges today include 435 community recoveries in Lagos State and 184 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

NAN recalls that the country’s COVID-19 infections have witnessed significant increase since Nov. 29 till date.

During the period, from November 29 to December 3, a total of 1,607 cases were recorded and since then, the country’s weekly infections have recorded a massive increase.

In the previous week, the country recorded 9,880 new infections Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, an increase when compared to the 9,833 cases recorded in the penultimate week January 3 -9 and the 5,681 cases recorded from Dec. 27 to January 2.

However, from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, the country recorded 11,659 new infections out of the 87,092 samples tested.

Also, the 2,314 cases reported on Friday, January 22 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out in February 27, 2020.

Data from the NCDC shows that a total of 87,092 samples were collected for testing as of November 20 as against the 136,077 tested the previous week.