143 Nigerians stranded in Libya arrive Lagos

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)

About 143 Nigerians stranded in Libya have been received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who was represented by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said the stranded Nigerians arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 3:18 pm with Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

He said the programme was meant for the distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

Farinloye said 96 male adults, 36 female adults, eight male and one female child, one female infant and one male infant were brought back to the country.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

