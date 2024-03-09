14-year-old boy detained at Kano correctional facility cries for help

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Hussaini Gumel, had led the Solicitors Scheme Advisory Committee, set up by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to a visit to the centre.

During the visit, the team uncovered more than 300 awaiting trial inmates languishing in the custodial centre, without proper documentation of their cases.

However, the teenager told newsmen who accompanied the team, to “kindly help me tell Gov. Abba Yusuf to help me out of this situation as I’ve been denied fair hearing and the right of access to justice”.

Bolo said he was detained for allegedly forcefully dispossessing a lady of her phone at Naibawa Quarters in concert with others still at large.

“My condition is critical, deep inside me, I know I’m slowly dying here, and only the timely intervention of Governor Yusuf can save my life.

“I need the second chance opportunity to sincerely repent to Allah, and as well apologise to my victims, and I will turn a new leaf to enable me to contribute positively to society.

“I’m the youngest here in this facility, I’ve spent a year, and a couple of months here and because of the absence of legal representations at the court, the authority hardly takes me to court again.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing reformatory in this facility; the senior boys are here, while the day-to-day life here is exposing one to hellish life.

“Ever since I was hounded here, I’ve been on one cloth, personal hygiene is something else, and of course no one cares, but the lesson of life is that I’ve cheated myself by getting involved in crime and criminality so early in life