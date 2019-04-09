The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, disclosed that the local vigilante group had launched an attack on the bandits' hideout, resulting in the gun battle.

According to him, the vigilantes killed seven bandits before the bandits, who were equipped with better weapons, also killed seven of the vigilantes.

"Yansakai (volunteers) who went into the forest to fight the bandits refused to heed to police advice," he said.

The corpses of the casualties have been evacuated from the forest where the encounter happened.