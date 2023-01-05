ADVERTISEMENT
14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed 14 stations for dispensing fuel above approved pump price in Kano.

He said the authority shut the stations for dispensing fuel at N295 and N300 per litre above the approved pump price as well as breach of surveillance for confirmation discharge and price regulations.

“We have strict regulation to punish offenders which include revoking their licence of operation, sanction, payment of penalty and invalidation of transaction.

“For now; the sealed fuel stations will be sanctioned to pay N150,000 per pump nozzle so long as they are willing to revert to prices that are convenient for the public,” he said.

He, however, said that major marketers were dispensing fuel at N185 per litre, adding that the authority had sealed over 120 fuel stations in the state in December 2022.

For any station that refuses to discharge or sell above the stipulated price we will invalidate their equalisation transaction.

“Invalidation is the authority that pays equalisation payment of N45 per litre for fuel they transport from Lagos or Port Harcourt,” he said.

