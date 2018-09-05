Pulse.ng logo
14 die of watery diarrhoea in cholera outbreak in Borno

A total of 250 acute watery diarrhoea cases have been treated so far.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Patient receiving treatment for cholera (image used for illustrative purpose)

The Borno State government has announced that an ongoing outbreak of cholera in the state has led to the death of 14 people.

While speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, the state's Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshellia, said the victims died of suspected acute watery diarrhoea.

He said, "Like I said last time, we sent samples to the National Laboratory in Abuja. I can officially confirm that there are eight positive cholera outbreaks in some areas in the state.

"Fourteen were dead in the area where we had acute, watery diarrhoea in the time frame, while there are over 380 cases of acute watery diarrhea presently."

He also disclosed that a total of 250 acute watery diarrhoea cases have been treated so far.

The cases under observation are presently concentrated in Maidinatu and El Miskin IDP camps, as well as the Bolori ward in Maiduguri and its suburbs.

