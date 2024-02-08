ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command’s spokesperson did not confirm whether arrests were made while securing the freedom of the victims.

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom
14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

Recommended articles

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed their release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone in Lokoja, said they were released around 5.00 p.m. on Thursday.

Some gunmen had on Saturday, hijacked GIG motors and ABC transport buses heading to Abuja from Kogi and abducted the passengers.

The kidnappers were reported to have demanded ₦15 million ransom from each of the passengers to secure their release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ovye-Aya said: “I’m confirming to you now that all the 14 kidnapped passengers of both GIG and ABC Motors have finally regained their freedom.

“The 14 of them are hale and hearty. They will soon meet their family members.

“Among those released are 12 passengers of GIG motors and two of ABC.

“I can’t tell you whether ransoms were paid or not, but what I can tell you is that they are free people now.”

Again, the command’s spokesperson did not confirm whether arrests were made while securing the freedom of the victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra