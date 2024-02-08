14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom
The command’s spokesperson did not confirm whether arrests were made while securing the freedom of the victims.
Recommended articles
SP Williams Ovye-Aya, Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed their release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone in Lokoja, said they were released around 5.00 p.m. on Thursday.
Some gunmen had on Saturday, hijacked GIG motors and ABC transport buses heading to Abuja from Kogi and abducted the passengers.
The kidnappers were reported to have demanded ₦15 million ransom from each of the passengers to secure their release.
Ovye-Aya said: “I’m confirming to you now that all the 14 kidnapped passengers of both GIG and ABC Motors have finally regained their freedom.
“The 14 of them are hale and hearty. They will soon meet their family members.
“Among those released are 12 passengers of GIG motors and two of ABC.
“I can’t tell you whether ransoms were paid or not, but what I can tell you is that they are free people now.”
Again, the command’s spokesperson did not confirm whether arrests were made while securing the freedom of the victims.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng