13,000 Nigerians benefited from flood relief interventions — FG

Dr Nasir Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development disclosed this on Tuesday.

He was speaking during a meeting with relevant stakeholders in the humanitarian services in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders include the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS), World Food Programme (WFP) and the ECOWAS Commission.

” A total of 13,000 victims benefited from flood relief interventions across 16 states affected by the 2020 flood disaster in the country.

” These states include Anambra, Bayelsa, Katsina, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Bauchi, Delta, Rivers, Adamawa and Yobe.

” This is in addition to the implementation of stabilisation fund project in six local government areas in North-East and North-West where 27, 432 persons benefited.”

He expressed the commitment of the federal government towards providing the needed support to the vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

” Food, shelter, households, water sanitation as well as cash was provided across the 16 flood affected states,” he said.

Gwarzo said that the impact of the flood disaster necessitated collaboration with relevant humanitarian agencies to support government response towards providing succour to the victims.

According to him, the 2020 flood disaster has resulted in loss of lives and livelihoods of Nigerians across the country.

” The socio economic impact of the 2020 flood was very devastating. It resulted in loss of lives and livelihoods in communities across the Six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

”The persistent conflict concomitant with the frequent insurgents attacks also resulted in the displacement of hundreds of people,” he said.

He, therefore, commended the various national and international NGOs as well as other government agencies for the support in providing succour to Nigerians in times of need.

