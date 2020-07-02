The Edo Government on Thursday announced the discharge of 130 more coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the state to 448.

The Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, made the disclosure on his official twitter handle, @GovernorObaseki.

He said the patients who had fully recovered tested negative for the virus and were cleared from the various isolation centres in the state.

“We have discharged 130 COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres across the state .

“This brings the number of recoveries to 448. We have lost one person to the virus with total number of fatalities now 40.

“Let’s #staysafe to protect the elderly in our state.” the governor stated.

The state state, as at Thursday, has a total of 1165 confirmed cases with 448 recoveries, 40 deaths and 707 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, has said that government has exceeded its target by screening more than 500,000 and testing over 5,000 people in the state.

Okundia said, “government’s next plan now is to target the vulnerable groups such as the elderly persons and those with underlying ailments like diabetes and hypertension for screening and testing,”.