13 youths killed in mining site collapse in Bassa LGA, Plateau State

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the collapsed mining site is located at the boundaries between Bassa, Jos South and Jos North LGAs.

Dr Joshua Riti, the Chairman of the LGA, confirmed this to newsmen on Monday in Jos. Riti, who expressed sadness over the number of deaths recorded, said that the incident occurred last Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collapsed mining site is located at the boundaries between Bassa, Jos South and Jos North LGAs. Riti said seven of the deceased hailed from Bassa LGA.

“This is an unfortunate incident, these young people were only out in search of a means of livelihood.

“They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country but met their untimely death.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” he said.

NAN also reports that most of the deceased were youths between 18 and 30 years old.

News Agency Of Nigeria

