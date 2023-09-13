13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. Farinloye listed the states and communities to include Kano State, with communities like Sumaila and Kunchi, likely to be affected.

He also said that Kebbi State, with communities like Argungu, and Katsina State, with Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, Katsina communities would be affected. Other states he said were Niger, with Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa communities, as well as Kwara State, and Kosubosu community.

“Zamfara State, with such communities as Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi; Bauchi State, with Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are, Itas, Misau; Taraba, with Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro, and Borno State, with Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa will be affected,” he said.

He also said that Adamawa with Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song, communities as well as Yobe, with Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum would be affceted.

Gombe State with Nafada and Jigawa, with Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, Miga communities were the other states and communities the territorial coordinator said would be affected.

Farinloye added that due to the rise in the water levels of Rivers Benue and Niger, communities along the two Rivers, up to Bayelsa were advised to take precautionary measures in the coming days.