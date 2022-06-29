RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Wednesday said more than 12,387 applicants applied for the Federal Government National Housing Programme across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola on project tour. [Punch]
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola on project tour. [Punch]

Fashola disclosed this at the official handing over of keys to beneficiaries of the housing programme in Osogbo.

Recommended articles

Represented by the Osun Controller of Ministry of Works, Mr Nuru Adeoye, the minister said that out of the application received, 694 applications had been approved by the ministry.

Fashola said all applications were approved without any form of discrimination or favouritism.

The minister said four beneficiaries in Osun had fully paid for the houses of their choice within the estate.

He said the estate comprises 76-units of one-bedroom, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms.

“We have offered all these housing units to members of the public in a non-discriminatory way."

He said government would ensure that those interested were not inhibited by artificial obstacles.

He said allocations would be made on the basis of first come, first served basis.

Fashola said the four beneficiaries were among the first set of Nigerians to be handed over keys.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Alkali, said the housing scheme had engaged more than 1,500 building contractors under phases I, II and III of the programme since inception in 2016.

Represented by Danbaba Yahaya, Chief Town Planning Officer in the ministry, Alkali said that more than 15,000 and 55,000 direct and indirect jobs were also created respectively.

He said since the construction of more than 6,000 housing units started in 45 sites, 2,665 units had been completed in 35 states and the FCT.

Also, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, commended the Federal Government for the housing scheme.

He said that it would go a long way to solving the housing deficit in the country.

The four beneficiaries of the project, however, commended the Federal Government for the initiative.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FEC okays reforms to bolster non-oil revenue to N3.8trn annually

FEC okays reforms to bolster non-oil revenue to N3.8trn annually

Why nurses go through burnout as brain drain worsen– Practitioner explains

Why nurses go through burnout as brain drain worsen– Practitioner explains

Kaduna govt set to recruit 10,000 teachers after mass sacking

Kaduna govt set to recruit 10,000 teachers after mass sacking

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Senate confirms Buhari’s 7 ministerial nominees

Senate confirms Buhari’s 7 ministerial nominees

Cross River community blames army for truncating children’s education

Cross River community blames army for truncating children’s education

UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil