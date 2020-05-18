The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria has risen to 5,959 following the announcement of 338 new cases in the country.

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria has the highest number of new cases with 177, followed by Kano with 64 new cases. Lagos now has 2,727 confirmed cases.

The Federal Capital Territory recorded 21 cases while Rivers and Plateau state have 16 and 14 cases respectively.

The NCDC also confirmed 11 more cases in Oyo, nine in Katsina four each in Jigawa and Kaduna and three each in Abia, Bauchi and Borno state.

While two cases each were confirmed in Gombe, Akwa Ibom and Delta, one case each was recorded Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto.

The NCDC update on Sunday also showed that 122 patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovery cases in Nigeria to 1,594.

Nigeria also recorded six more deaths. This brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country to 182.