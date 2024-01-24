122 bag first class as FUNAAB holds 31st convocation

Kehinde disclosed this at a news conference held at the school premises in Abeokuta to commemorate the 31st convocation ceremony of the university.

He said that a total of 1,540 students bagged Second Class Honours (Upper Division) with 1, 705 bagging Second Class (Lower Division) and 187 Third Class.

He added that 138 students bagged Master's degrees, with 48 receiving Doctoral degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice-chancellor further stated that a total of 3,574 students would be graduating at the convocation, scheduled for Saturday.

Kehinde said that the institution had turned out well-baked graduates, adding that it had continued to embark on teaching, research and community engagements.

“In FUNAAB, we embark on teaching, research and community engagements. We have continued to turn out well-baked graduates.

“We have collaborated with over 35 agencies, collaborations that will make progress for the university.

“The university has been adjudged the best university of agriculture in Africa and seventh best in the world. We can contribute our own quota to food security in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in the process of launching eight new academic programmes and waiting for approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC). Some of the programmes have to do with computer sciences,” he said.

The programmes, according to him, include Data Science, System Engineering as well as Cyber Security and Information Technology.