12,108 Edo residents benefited from FG cash transfer programme

Head of Edo State Cash Transfer Unit, Flora Bossey, said while distributing debit cards to beneficiaries of the programme in Benin that the exercise started since Tuesday and would close by April 21

Bossey explained that the programme was taking place in six LGAs of Oredo, Ovia south west, Igueben, Owan East and Etsako central of the state.

“They were selected by the national cash transfer office from the state social register of the vulnerable household in Edo.

“3,124 people have been selected to benefit from Oredo local government area. They are here today to collect their debit cards as cash transactions have stopped.

“We are doing the distribution local government by local government. We started with Oredo,” he said.

She noted the beneficiaries were being paid 20 months arrears of N5,000 monthly, adding that the cards have been pre-loaded with N100,000.

Bossey commended the state government for its continued support towards the success of the programme, providing human resources and a conducive office environment for the programme.

According to her, The staff helping the Federal Government to actualise the projects are state government workers.

