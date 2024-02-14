ADVERTISEMENT
1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

News Agency Of Nigeria

The board was allocated a total of 1,518 slots by NAHCON for the 2024 Hajj, out of which 1,200 intending pilgrims made full payment.

This board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Murtala Usman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday. Usman said the board was allocated a total of 1,518 slots by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the 2024 Hajj, out of which 1,200 intending pilgrims made full payment.

According to him, the board is making efforts to ensure seamless exercise by improving on its previous operations. Usman added that the orientation programme for the intending pilgrims had commenced to prepare them for the proper conduct of the Hajj exercise following the teachings of Islam.

“The training focuses on obligations, tenets, and cardinal principles of the Hajj, thereby allowing the intending pilgrims to know proper and acceptable Hajj rites.

“The intending pilgrims are therefore advised to endeavor to attend the training given its importance,” Usman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

