The new cases of coronavirus infections in Nigeria have brought the total of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 39,539.

This was recorded following the announcement of 591 more cases detected in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, July 24, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), The bulk of the new cases was recorded in Oyo state.

While 191 more cases were confirmed in the state, Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria recorded 168 new cases.

In Abuja, 61 more cases were confirmed, 29 in Ondo, 26 in Osun, 24 in Ebonyi, 23 in Edo, 14 in Ogun, 13 in Rivers, 12 in Akwa Ibom and 10 in Kaduna.

While six and four cases were confirmed in Katsina and Borno respectively, three cases each were detected in Delta, Imo and Ekiti, and one case in Niger state.

However, the total number of discharged cases in Nigeria has now risen to 16,559, following the release of 498 patients from treatment centres.

The NCDC’s updates on Friday also showed that 12 more coronavirus-deaths were recorded as the virus fatality rose to 845 in the country with 12 more deaths.