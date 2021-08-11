RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

12 crew members rescued, sailor missing as vessel capsizes near Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, in a search and rescue operation, has rescued 12 crew members of a capsized fishing vessel, named ‘LADY BARBARA’, belonging to SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited.

Nigerian Navy rescues 12 crew members of capsized vessel, sailor still missing. [NNN]
Nigerian Navy rescues 12 crew members of capsized vessel, sailor still missing. [NNN]

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in a press statement on Tuesday, said that the crew members were rescued on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Recommended articles

“The Search and Rescue Operation was conducted following a distress call put across to the Base.

“In response to the distress call, the patrol team of the Base, in collaboration with some personnel of the Nigerian Customs, swung into action.

“This led to the rescue of 12 out of the 13 crew onboard the vessel at the entrance to the Lagos Harbour and a search for the missing sailor is still ongoing,” he said.

Mohammed attributed main engine failure of the fishing vessel and heavy waves, as responsible for the mishap.

He added that the timely intervention of the Base was responsible for saving the lives of the crew.

“The Nigerian Navy, in conjunction with the company and other relevant agencies, are conducting necessary investigations to unravel why the vessel capsized.

“The rescued crew members have since been handed over to the representatives of SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited, Mr Affa Azeez, and they are undergoing medical treatment,” the Commander said.

He commended the search and rescue team of the Base for their efforts.

He reassured Nigerians of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo’s commitment towards sustaining the safety and security of lives and property within the country’s Maritime environment, among other constitutional roles.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG spends N8m in daily feeding of schoolchildren in Enugu state

Bode George says Tinubu has stolen so much money from Lagos

Kogi Poly withdraws 217 students over poor performance, expels 1 for forgery

Enugu APC impeaches caretaker chairman, Ben Nwoye

Foreign doctors offer free medical treatment, surgery to Kaduna citizens

Nigeria records 610 additional COVID-19 infections

24 family members dead, 2 hospitalised after eating poisonous food in Sokoto

12 crew members rescued, sailor missing as vessel capsizes near Lagos

How drones will be delivering vaccines, medicines to Kaduna, Cross River