110,000 uncollected passports in our custody, says Immigration

Akuneme said the Comptroller-General, Mr Isa Jere had dispatched Assistant Comptrollers General to the various zones to ensure that all uncollected passports were distributed to their owners.

“Nigerians are equally advised to go to the passport offices where they applied for passports and check,” he said.

Akuneme further advised passport applicants not to go through third parties to avoid delay in the processing of their applications.

“We discovered that over 60% passport applications are completed by third parties who input wrong contact information for their “clients”.