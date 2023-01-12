ADVERTISEMENT
110,000 uncollected passports in our custody, says Immigration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday said that it has a total of 110,000 uncollected international passports in the 36 states including FCT.

Akuneme said the Comptroller-General, Mr Isa Jere had dispatched Assistant Comptrollers General to the various zones to ensure that all uncollected passports were distributed to their owners.

“Nigerians are equally advised to go to the passport offices where they applied for passports and check,” he said.

Akuneme further advised passport applicants not to go through third parties to avoid delay in the processing of their applications.

“We discovered that over 60% passport applications are completed by third parties who input wrong contact information for their “clients”.

“So, we encourage Nigerians to endeavour to fill their passport applications by themselves and to contact us using any of our mediums,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
