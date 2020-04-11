Lagos state has discharged another batch of coronavirus patients who have completely recovered from the infection.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said four more patients including an 11-year-old boy were discharged from Lagos State Isolation facilities on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

While announcing this on Twitter, Sanwo-Olu in a series of tweet said the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the virus.

He tweeted, “Dear Lagosians, Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19 This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good”.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi announced the fourth coronavirus death in the state.

Abayomi said the patient died of coronavirus complications in a private hospital.

As of Friday, April 10, 2020, Lagos had 166 cases of the infection.