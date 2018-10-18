Pulse.ng logo
11 trapped as three storey building collapse in Anambra

According to SP Mohammed Haruna, Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) who confirmed the incident, said the building belong to one Collins Avoyi.

11 trapped as three storey building collapse in Anambra/Illustration

No fewer than 11 persons were trapped under a three storey building which collapsed in Nnewi, Anambra in the early hours of Thursday.

The building was located in Okpuno, Otolo, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

According to SP Mohammed Haruna, Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) who confirmed the incident, said the building belong to one Collins Avoyi.

Haruna said nine of the trapped persons have been rescued and taken to hospital while effort was on to get the remaining two out of the rubbles.

He said the trapped workers included foreign masons from the Republic of Togo.

A three storey building belonging to one Mr Avoyi Collins ‘m’ collapsed at Okpuno Otolo in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra.

“Police Patrol rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to steal.

“So far, nine of them were rescued alive from the collapsed building while efforts are ongoing to rescue two others who are still trapped inside the debris.

“Meanwhile, the rescued victims were rushed to the Community Health Center, Okpuno for medical attention and investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

