ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

PHEDC official also appealed to the public, individuals and vigilance groups to assist the company to stop vandals from tampering with electrical installations.

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC [Electric Power Inc]
11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC [Electric Power Inc]

Recommended articles

Etim said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Tuesday. He regretted that the rate of vandalism was so rampant in Eket and its environs, especially in the second quarter of this year.

I have been having the same scenario elsewhere, but not so rampant in recent times like the one we have experienced in Eket.

“So far, 11 transformers have been dastardly vandalised in Eket,” Etim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that despite robust sensitisation and customer engagement, vandals still sabotaged electricity installations in the area. He appealed to the public, individuals and vigilance groups to assist the company to stop vandals from tampering with electrical installations.

Etim urged them to report any suspicious movement around transformers in the area to law enforcement agencies.

“I think it is high time people should see electrical installations, whether government or private, as their own personal property.

“We discussed extensively on how to curb the menace of vandalism because at times, you fix transformer today, tomorrow they come to take even more than they took before,” he stated.

Etim said that henceforth any vandals caught would be prosecuted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

Nigerian Immigration arrests 522 human traffickers, victims in 2023 - CG Adepoju

Nigerian Immigration arrests 522 human traffickers, victims in 2023 - CG Adepoju

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Governor Obaseki presents ₦325.3bn for 2024 budget Edo State

President Bola Tinubu.

NGO urges Nigerians to rally behind Tinubu's economic recovery initiatives

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

Arrest warrants out for new CBN governor, accountant general, others over alleged fraud