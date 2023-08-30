ADVERTISEMENT
11 states likely to be flooded following release of water from Lagdo Dam - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director-general added that immediate evacuation of Nigerians from various communities to safer destinations should be carried out by all stakeholders.

Lagdo dam in Cameroon. [First News]
Lagdo dam in Cameroon. [First News]

Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who disclosed this at the National Emergency Coordination Forum meeting, on Wednesday in Abuja said others include Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states .

He said that the states, located at the downstream, must begin to take concerted effort to address and mitigate the impact of the impending flooding.

According to him, the meeting was necessitated by the notification received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the modulated release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

He said that the country had commenced release of water from the Dam at the rate of 200 cubic meters per second which is about 18 million cubic meter of water per day.

He said that the release may result to all frontline states experiencing flooding in subsequent days and weeks.

“The states on the downstream of River Benue are Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“Information available from the the flow level of the River Benue at Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) gauging station at Makurdi stood at 8.97 meters as of Aug. 25, 2023 compared to 8.80 meters on the same date in 2022.

“Also, NIHSA has provided that the flow level of River Niger system, especially at Niamey, Niger Republic, remains stable at a normal level of 4.30 meters.

“Similarly, inland dams including Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro reported consistent flow regimes,” he said.

The director-general added that immediate evacuation of Nigerians from various communities to safer destinations should be carried out by all stakeholders to mitigate possible flood disaster this year.

He however called on Nigerians to remain calm as the agency would continue to work with bother government partners to provide succour including food and non-food items to affected people in the IDPs camps and host communities.

Earlier, Dr Onimode Bandele, Director, Planning, Research and Forecasting, NEMA, said that the meeting was convened to update and discuss with stakeholders from various sectors on the issues around the release of water from Lagdo Dam and the present flood situation in the country.

He said that it was important to solicit their meaningful contribution in other to chart the way forward to address possible challenges, prepare, mitigate and respond to humanitarian issues that the water release may cause.

In his remarks, Clement Nze, Director-General, NIHSA, said it was important to deploy high level of preparedness on the part of the federal and state governments, especially in the likely affected states

He added that citizens, including all agencies and stakeholders charged with disaster response and reduction must step up action and put in place measures to mitigate and avert eventual flood disaster.

