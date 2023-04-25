The sports category has moved to a new website.
11 states, FCT get new Commissioners of Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioners have been urged to brace up and settle down as quickly as possible.

Usman Baba is the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) [NPF]

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs are Mohammed Gumel, Kano State; Haruna Garba, FCT; Tajudeen Abass, Delta; Oladimeji Olarewaju, Ogun; Taiwo Jesubiyi, Ondo State; and Julius Okoro, Benue.

Others are Romokere Ibiani, Bayelsa; Mohammed Bunu, Yobe; Garba Yusuf, Kaduna State; Garba Ahmed, Zamfara; Hayatu Ali, Sokoto State; and Aliyu Musa, Katsina State.

Ani said the Chairman of PSC, Dr Solomon Arase, had called on the newly appointed CPs to be more dedicated to duty.

Arase said the new posting was a call for greater commitment, innovation and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

The PSC chairman urged the CPs to brace up and settle down as quickly as possible for duty ahead of the national transition period.

