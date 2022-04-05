11 soldiers feared killed as suspected terrorists attack Kaduna military base

No less than 11 soldiers have reportedly been killed after suspected terrorists attacked a military base at Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The fight between the soldiers and the gunmen reportedly lasted for about two hours before the soldiers were dislodged.
The gunmen who came on motorcycles were said to have invaded the base at Polwire village on Monday, April 4, 2022, and engaged the troops in a fierce gun battle.
The gunmen invaded the base in large numbers carrying heavy weapons including rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).
According to TheCable, the fight lasted for about two hours before the soldiers were dislodged.
A military source, who spoke to the online news platform said: “We lost 11 men while 19 soldiers were wounded in action, after they overwhelmed the troops. They also burnt down three armoured personel carriers (APC) after they overwhelmed the troops.”
The gunmen also reportedly made away with several weapons from the troops.
While those who were killed have been evacuated to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna (44 NARHK) in Kaduna, wounded soldiers were reported to have been evacuated to Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Center.
