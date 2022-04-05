11 soldiers feared killed as suspected terrorists attack Kaduna military base

The gunmen who came on motorcycles were said to have invaded the base at Polwire village on Monday, April 4, 2022, and engaged the troops in a fierce gun battle.

The gunmen invaded the base in large numbers carrying heavy weapons including rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

According to TheCable, the fight lasted for about two hours before the soldiers were dislodged.

A military source, who spoke to the online news platform said: “We lost 11 men while 19 soldiers were wounded in action, after they overwhelmed the troops. They also burnt down three armoured personel carriers (APC) after they overwhelmed the troops.”

The gunmen also reportedly made away with several weapons from the troops.