The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving updates on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops had also continued to launch onslaught on the terrorists from both land and air fronts leading to the killing of scores of the terrorists in recent time.

He explained that the 11 ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops on May 11 in Adamawa, adding that the repentant insurgents were being profiled for further action.

According to him, this number of surrendered BHT/ISWAP fighters is an indication of the heat of our operational activities on the terrorists due to the renewed impetus in the theatre to end the criminality.

“There are indications that more terrorists are willing to surrender.

“One of such moves, was the dropping off of 72 family members of BHTs/ISWAP comprising 33 women and 39 children at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno on May 10 at about 8.30 pm.

“All of them are in custody of troops for further action,” said.

The Coordinator also disclosed that the troops of OPLD on May 8, neutralised three suicide bombers that attempted to infiltrate their defence location at Uvaha High Ground Area in Limankara, Gwoza Local Government Area.

He added that the troops of 144 Battalion, 82 Task Force Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade and 271 Task Force Tank Battalion had also killed 18 terrorists within the past one week.

These operations, according to him, took place at Gamboru Ngala, Firgi Mubi – Kamale Road in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa as well as Ngoshe near the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

“A total of 72 persons were also rescued from the Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Also, on May 9, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion, at Pulka-Ngurosoye, near Bama town repelled BHT ambush and killed 20 terrorists, while on escort duty.

“On May 13, OPLD troops killed nine terrorists in an ambush at Mainok–Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

“Two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft gun were captured.

“In all 61 BHT/ISWAP criminals were neutralized in the Theatre, aside from those that escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that the troop of Army Super Camp at Mallam Fatori on May 11, killed several terrorists and destroyed their vehicles and logistics bases at Tumbun Fulani in Abadam Local Government of Borno.

He stated that the de-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme for ex-fighters under Operation Safe Corridor had recorded tremendous success.

According to him, 280 clients have successfully undergone the programme and reintegrated into the society, 25 of this number were repatriated to Niger Republic.

“Presently, 603 clients are due to pass out in June 2020.

“Other fighters are hereby encouraged to come out of the bush/hideouts to surrender,” he added.

Enenche said that the current surviving members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups were currently on recruitment drive due to shortage of manpower on their part.

He added that the military high command was calling on parents, traditional rulers, community, opinion and religious leaders to dissuade their wards and children from succumbing to inducements by the terrorists for recruitment into their fold.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, Enenche disclosed that the troops on May 12, killed four suspected armed herdsmen while responding to a distress call on infiltration at Agasha in Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

He added that the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition from them.

“The general public is hereby requested to continue to provide credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, to facilitate our operations in this regard.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops for successes recorded.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains decisive to end the insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

“Furthermore, the High Command wishes to thank the general public for their support and solicits for their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations,” he said.