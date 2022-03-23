11 inmates bag degrees from NOUN in Enugu

“Presently, the second overall best graduate in NOUN Enugu Study centre is an inmate of Enugu Custodial Centre, John Nomeh.

“Nomeh, who studied Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies, finished with a cumulative grade point of 3.91 second class upper division,” he said.

The NCoS spokesperson said that the Enugu State Controller of Corrections, Mr Nicholas Obiako, had commended the inmates from the command on the enviable feat they had attained educationally.

“I will encourage other inmates to utilise the opportunity provided by the Controller-General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nababa; policy of converting cell’s to classroom for total inmate reformation,” Chukwuemeka quoted Obiako as saying.