Spokesperson for NCoS, Enugu State Command, DSC Monday Chukwuemeka, said in a statement that eight of the inmates majored in Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies; two in Criminology and one in Public Administration.
11 inmates bag degrees from NOUN in Enugu
A total of 11 inmates of Enugu Custodial Centre of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have graduated from National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with flying colours.
“Presently, the second overall best graduate in NOUN Enugu Study centre is an inmate of Enugu Custodial Centre, John Nomeh.
“Nomeh, who studied Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies, finished with a cumulative grade point of 3.91 second class upper division,” he said.
The NCoS spokesperson said that the Enugu State Controller of Corrections, Mr Nicholas Obiako, had commended the inmates from the command on the enviable feat they had attained educationally.
“I will encourage other inmates to utilise the opportunity provided by the Controller-General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nababa; policy of converting cell’s to classroom for total inmate reformation,” Chukwuemeka quoted Obiako as saying.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that previously, Enugu Custodial Centre had produced the overall best graduating students for NOUN Special Study centre in both postgraduate and undergraduate levels.
