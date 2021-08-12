11 hostages escape from kidnap-for-ransom bandits in Kaduna

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Thursday, August 12, 2021 that the hostages had been kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga, Zaria LGA, and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Security operations that dislodged camps belonging to the bandits created the opportunity for the hostages to break free at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town, Igabi local government area.

The escaped hostages were identified as Fatima Sani, Hadizatu Sani, Aisha Falalu, Bashar Falalu, and Amina Aliyu.

Their families had collectively paid a ransom of N3 million, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release them, with additional request for two motorcycles as ransom.

Fatima Umar, Zara Umar (and her infant), Hauwa Ali, Hadiza Madu Sharif, Zara Madu Sharif, and Maryam Madu also escaped from the camp, after they were abducted while travelling from Borno to Kwara.

"The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families," Aruwan said.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued Barira Sulaiman Inusa and Isah Musa from bandits around Kirti village of Jema'a LGA, and others rescued one Mrs Chioma Amanda Silver, from bandits in Ungwan Sarki Goza village, Mariri, Lere LGA.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised the military's efforts and the degrading effect of their operations on bandits across the state.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.