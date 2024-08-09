ADVERTISEMENT
11 die in Kaduna auto crash, FRSC calls for Gwargwaje outpost

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investigation revealed that the golf, carrying 11 people engaged on a route violation, with no headlights and collided with an oncoming MAN truck with four people on board.

11 die in Kaduna auto crash, FRSC calls for Gwargwaje outpost (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICIR]
11 die in Kaduna auto crash, FRSC calls for Gwargwaje outpost (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICIR]

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Nadabo said; “A crash involving a truck with registration number BAU 142 XA and a Golf salon with registration number FST 134 FX occurred at Gwargwaje, Zaria in the early hours of Friday, at precisely, 05:50 am.

“A team of policemen attached to the Gwargwaje Division conducted the rescue and informed the Unit Commander, RS1.3 Zaria after they had finished.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the golf, carrying 11 people, all males, had engaged on a route violation, with no headlights and collided with an oncoming MAN truck with four people on board.

“The fatal crash resulted in the instant death of all the 11 people in the golf while the four people in the truck sustained injuries,” he said.

Nadabo said that after the rescue, a team from the FRSC Zaria Unit arrived and conveyed the corpses and the injured to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika.

He recalled that Sector Commander RS1.1 Kaduna had intimated to him on the appeal by the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, to create an outpost at Gwargwaje to monitor and checkmate the excesses of motorists.

Nadabo said that some motorists had engaged in route violation on the busy highway, when the sector commander paid the emir a courtesy visit in September 2023.

“Gwargwaje has a roadside market with commercial activities. However, the long stretch of U-turn makes it difficult for commercial riders to go around, hence they resort to route violation.

“I am passionately appealing for the Corps Marshal’s consideration to establish an Outpost at Gwargwaje.

“This will help stop route violation thereby saving lives and properties of motorists and commuters plying the busy highway,” Nadabo added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

