107 more Nigerians back home from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

The returnees comprised 53 males, 52 females and two infants.

The agency said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

NEMA said that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, late Tuesday aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, NEMA Director-General, officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government.

Ahmed, the statement said, was represented by Mr Aziz Afunku, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.

NAN reports that the International Organisation for Migration with the support of international partners, have been assisting stranded Nigerians in Libya to return home since 2017.

News Agency Of Nigeria

