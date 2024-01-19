ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023, Gombe - NHRC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Out of 280 complaints treated by the commission in 2023, 106 were on paternal abandonment, representing 37.9% of the total cases treated in the year.

National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]
National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]

Recommended articles

The Public Relations Officer of the commission’s Gombe State office, Ali Alola-Alfinti, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday. He expressed concern over what he described as “increasing cases of child abandonment in the state”, saying it had become a cause for concern for the commission.

Alola-Alfinti said out of 280 complaints treated by the commission in 2023, 106 were on paternal abandonment, representing 37.9% of the total cases treated in the year. He explained paternal abandonment as a situation whereby a father abandons his responsibilities to his children, resulting in the child being abandoned.

He added that when a father fails to provide the necessary care for the children’s well-being, it usually results in the children being neglected, which could affect their development psychologically, physically and emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “For fathers who abandon their children and wives without food, care and other basic needs, we received 106 cases in 2023, the highest out of other complaints received; it is really a serious cause for worry.

“The major reason for such attitude is the economic factor, as many of the fathers blame the situation for their actions.”

The NHRC officer said, “it is a violation of a child’s right for parents to abandon them; children have rights to live and be cared for by those who brought them to the world.”

According to him, the consequence of child abandonment is that such a child is left at the mercy of anyone and such a situation is better imagined than experienced. He explained that child abandonment in the long run would harm society, hence the need for stakeholders to collaborate to tackle the menace.

He said NHRC had stepped up advocacy in that regard, in collaboration with critical grassroots stakeholders to emphasise the need for parents to always take up their responsibilities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Jigawa pension scheme pays more than ₦1.8 billion to 702 retirees

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

Nigerian Army arrests 6 operators of illegal oil refinery in Rivers State

Nigerian Army arrests 6 operators of illegal oil refinery in Rivers State

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023, Gombe - NHRC

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023, Gombe - NHRC

High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12

High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12

Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun

Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima