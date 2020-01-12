No fewer than 1000 police officers have reportedly been deployed to Sokoto State as Supreme Court delivers its judgement on the state governorship election on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The state Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje said that the officers were deployed to the state to ensure that peace reigns before and after the hearing.

He said they are focusing their attention on the Sokoto metropolis and strategic areas in the state.

He said, “We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby, round the clock. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace.

”We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe and secure, and for all the law-abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses.”

“The strategy would be maintained until further notice and in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert.

”The massive deployment of our officers and men has paid off and we will not relent in our efforts.”

The apex court will on Monday decide the winner of the February 2019 governorship election in the state between the All Progressive Congress governorship candidate in the State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto; and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party.