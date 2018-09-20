Pulse.ng logo
1000 contractors apply for Nigerian Railway Corporation’s projects

Mr Ben Iloanusi, the NRC Director of Procurement, told the newsmen during pre-qualification exercise at the NRC headquarters, Ebute Meta, Lagos, on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Rotimi Amaechi and Lai Mohammed begin inspection of projects ahead of the 2019 elections. play 1000 contractors apply for Nigerian Railway Corporation’s projects (FMIC)

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has opened bids to pre-qualify contractors for its 2018  projects with over 1000 participating.

Iloanusi said about 1,000 submissions were received across the various categories.

“The projects numbering 12 as advertised recently by the corporation in some national dailies were bidded for by over 1000 companies.

“The projects included emergency repair and maintenance of tracks, bridges and culvert, renovation.

“Also inclusive are upgrade of railway stations nationwide, procurement of locomotives, coaches, wagons, railway inspection vehicles and cranes, rehabilitation of locomotives and coaches.

“Others are procurement, rehabilitation and installation of equipment for mechanical, electrical, security, printing and ICT facilities; procurement of rolling stock consumables and spare parts and provision of insurance services,” he said.

The director further disclosed that the exercise may  be concluded by the end of October as the procurement team had been directed to conclude the evaluation process in one month.

Mr Niyi Ali, the Director of Operation, promised that the process would be transparent, saying the corporation will be fair to all in the pre-qualification and selection stages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about N12 billion was approved by the Federal Government for the corporation’s projects in the 2018 budget.

Representatives of the various companies were on ground as the team verified the documents submitted by them amid tight security.

