Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 7, 261 following the announcement of 245 more cases on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new cases in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In its latest update on the pandemic in the country, the agency said 131 new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in the most populous country in Africa.

The confirmed cases of the pandemic in the state have now risen to 3,170.

The NCDC also announced 16 cases in Jigawa, 13 in Ogun, 12 in Borno and nine cases each in Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Ebonyi state.

Eight cases were also recorded in Kano, seven in Kwara, five in Katsina, three each in Akwa Ibom and Sokoto.

While two cases each were confirmed in Bauchi and Yobe, one case each eas confirmed in Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, FCT and Bayelsa.

According to the NCDC, 10 new deaths were recorded, while 100 patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 2007 patients have now recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres.

However, out of the 36 states of the federation, only Kogi and Cross River state have not recorded any coronavirus cases.