100,000 displaced persons to be enrolled in national identity card exercise

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it had adopted modalities for the enrollment of 100,000 displaced persons by Boko Haram insurgency in the National Identity Card enrollment.

UNHCR said in its September Situation Report that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other relevant authorities.

The fact-sheet indicated the UN agency was working with Nigerian authorities to print and distribute 100,000 national ID cards to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees.

It indicated that about 30,000 ID cards had so far been printed while 2,500 cards were distributed to the registered displaced persons in 10 IDP camps in Maiduguri.

UNHCR said that it had also trained 20 immigration officers on registration of the returnees.

It added that the personnel were deployed to Pulka, to assist with registration of returnees arriving from Cameroon.

The UN refugee agency disclosed that 190,000 movements of displaced persons were recorded in Adamawa and Borno in the past one year, a trend which compounded the humanitarian situation in the region.

It explained that “from November 2017 to August 2018, Borno and Adamawa states have seen the movement of nearly 190,000 individuals, including 153,000 new arrivals and 36,000 returnees.

“An increased number of displacements and new arrivals continue to be recorded largely coming from hard-to-reach areas due to insecurity and military operations.

“This further compounded a fragile setting where vulnerabilities are already intensifying as a result of the rainy season from June to September, and where resources are already overstretched.

“Currently, 41 sites across 11 local government areas of Borno are in high congestion status with 285,000 individuals above camp capacity.

This resulted in the majority of individuals having no access to shelter and forced to sleep in overcrowded shelters or outside”.

The document showed that the agency coordinated the development and submission of the Borno Return Strategy to the Return Task Force, to facilitate safe, dignified, informed and voluntary return of displaced persons.

It disclosed that provision of life saving assistance to the Persons of Concern (POS) was hampered by unfavourable environment marked by conflict-induced insecurity, protracted displacement and limited access to adequate services.

UNHCR noted that the trend continued to exacerbate protection risks to the affected population in the newly accessible areas.

To enhance protection services, the UN agency said it had established two mobile courts at Bakassi and Gubio IDPs camps in Maiduguri.

It explained that the measure was to enhance access to justice for the PoS, adding that more than 250 cases were heard and determined since January.

On rehabilitation activities, UNHCR said it provided relief items to 214 children hitherto associated with Non-State Armed Groups while a safe space was established at Dikwa to provide case management and psychosocial support to vulnerable women and girls.

According to the document, the UN agency has faced a huge funding gap with 85 per cent of the fund required for its activities in 2018 not realised.

“About 62.5 million dollars has been requested until December 2018; only 3.3 million has been funded.”