10 things to know about Ola Olukayode, the new EFCC Chairman

Bayo Wahab

Here are 10 things you need to know about the new EFCC boss.

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss
Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

Olakayode’s appointment was announced four months after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended AbdulRasheed Bawa, the youngest Nigerian to head the agency.

Bawa was suspended in June over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

However, four months after his suspension, Olukayode has been appointed to replace him.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the new EFCC boss.

  1. Olukayode was born in Ikere-Ekiti on October 14, 1969. He will turn 54 on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
  2. He is the first Nigerian from the southern region to head the anti-graft commission.
  3. The new EFCC boss is a lawyer by training and specialises in compliance management, corporate intelligence and fraud management.
  4. Olukayode is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel (UK).
  5. Before his appointment, he had served as secretary of the anti-graft agency for two years following his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018.
  6. In 2020, Buhari suspended Olukayode along with former EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu from office and was never recalled.
  7. Olukayode had also worked as a lawyer at the law firm of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before he joined the EFCC.
  8. He started his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State.
  9. He is an alumnus of Lagos State University; University of Lagos; Institute of Arbitration ICC — Paris, France and the University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Executive Education).
  10. Olukayode is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). 
