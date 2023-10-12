10 things to know about Ola Olukayode, the new EFCC Chairman
Here are 10 things you need to know about the new EFCC boss.
Recommended articles
Olakayode’s appointment was announced four months after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended AbdulRasheed Bawa, the youngest Nigerian to head the agency.
Bawa was suspended in June over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.
However, four months after his suspension, Olukayode has been appointed to replace him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 10 things you need to know about the new EFCC boss.
- Olukayode was born in Ikere-Ekiti on October 14, 1969. He will turn 54 on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
- He is the first Nigerian from the southern region to head the anti-graft commission.
- The new EFCC boss is a lawyer by training and specialises in compliance management, corporate intelligence and fraud management.
- Olukayode is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel (UK).
- Before his appointment, he had served as secretary of the anti-graft agency for two years following his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018.
- In 2020, Buhari suspended Olukayode along with former EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu from office and was never recalled.
- Olukayode had also worked as a lawyer at the law firm of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before he joined the EFCC.
- He started his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State.
- He is an alumnus of Lagos State University; University of Lagos; Institute of Arbitration ICC — Paris, France and the University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Executive Education).
- Olukayode is also a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
MMA2 operators increase fees for airport car park and VIP lounge services
Tech companies prioritise skills over certificates – FG
10 things to know about Ola Olukayode, the new EFCC Chairman
Tiv group appeals to Nasarawa govt, FG to protect them from attacks
House of Reps screen NDDC board, management nominees
Lawmakers confirm President Tinubu’s appointments into NDDC board
10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo highlights
BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa
Pulse Sports
Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia
Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed
Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award
AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast
Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia
Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life
ADVERTISEMENT