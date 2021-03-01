The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred while Gov. Mohammed was inspecting a 60- kilometer Burga-Yelwan Duguri road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) currently being constructed by the state government.

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwa Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who witnessed the accident, reports that the Toyota Hilux vehicle conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

No life was lost in the accident. All the police personnel involved were taken to the Bununu General Hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment.