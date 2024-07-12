ADVERTISEMENT
10 boats recovered as army arrests 21 suspected oil thieves in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The GOC says the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution.

Thursday’s operation at Obuaku and Imo River Waterside in Ipu town, is coming within one month of its crackdown on the illegal oil refinery in Obuaku and neighbouring Isimini Waterside.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the first two operations, the army arrested about 20 suspects and recovered 16 boats.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada led the joint military exercise against oil bunkering in the state under ‘Operation Udoka’.

The troop destroyed several oil storage tanks, crude oil, and illegally refined petroleum products during Thursday’s operation

The GOC, while addressing newsmen at the creek, lamented the negative impact of the activities of oil vandals on the country’s economy.

He vowed not to give oil vandals and economic saboteurs any breeding ground in any state within the Division.

The GOC warned those involved in the illegal act to quit or wait for the bitter consequences of their actions.

He said that suspects would be handed over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution.

