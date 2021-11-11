RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has confirmed the arrest of 10 staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA), for allegedly diverting school bags donated by UNICEF in the state.

10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa (UNICEF)
10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa (UNICEF)

SUBEB’s Chairman, Dr Salihi Ateequ, disclosed this at a news conference, on Wednesday in Yola.

Recommended articles

Ateequ said the board would not rest until all the erring personnel were brought to book, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend more suspects in connection with diversion of the bags.

“A high level committee was constituted and the committee has done its job very well.

“Arrests in respect of the sale of the UNICEF school bags have been made in Michika, Mubi South, Hong, and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state.

“Ten suspects were found wanting and had been charged to court,” he said.

This, he said, would served as a deterrent to others and guard against diversion of school bags and learning materials donated by the UN agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Mr Joel Isiah, UNICEF’s Education in Adamawa has raised alarm over diversion learning materials donated to schools in the state.

Isiah described the action as “sabotage.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South Africa's last apartheid president de Klerk is dead

South Africa's last apartheid president de Klerk is dead

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Lai Mohammed says Twitter has met 10 out of 12 conditions

Lai Mohammed says Twitter has met 10 out of 12 conditions

10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa

10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa

Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency

Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency

FG plans mandatory training for labour leaders to curb incessant strikes

FG plans mandatory training for labour leaders to curb incessant strikes

NDLEA wants to run drug test on intending couples in Jigawa

NDLEA wants to run drug test on intending couples in Jigawa

PDP candidate Ozigbo scores INEC low but wishes Soludo 'well'

PDP candidate Ozigbo scores INEC low but wishes Soludo 'well'

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

Trending

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)