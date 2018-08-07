Pulse.ng logo
10 aides of Kano Governor, Ganduje resign

  • Published:
Ten aides of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State have tendered their resignation letters, barely two days after the former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar resigned.

One of the former aides, Dr Abdullahi Zubairu Chula, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Chula, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of his aggrieved colleagues, said their decision was informed by their desire to join their leader and former deputy governor of the state, Prof Hafiz Abubakar.

“We decided to resign because our leader, the former Deputy Governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar has also left the government,” he said.

“We felt it necessary to leave this government because we cannot continue to stay in a government where our leaders felt threatened.

Chula, the Special Adviser on Non-Governmental organisation, said among those who also resigned are: Shamsu Aliyu Samanja (Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs) and Alhaji Hafizu Bichi (Special Adviser attached to Deputy Governor’s office).

Others are: Dr Bakari Ado Hussaina (Special Adviser on Education), Alhaji Namoda-Birnin (Special Adviser on Grave yard), Habibu Abubakar (Senior Special Assistant) and Idris Salisu Rogo (SSA attached to Deputy Governor’s office).

ALSO READ: Kano Deputy Governor dumps APC

The rest are: Usman Kassim Bichi (Special Assistant to Deputy Governor on Education), Hafizu Alkali Jingau (PA at Deputy Governor’s office), Shamsu Kura (Special Adviser Media) and Rukayya Jibrin (Senior Special Assistant on Drug)

He said all the 10 aides had since forwarded their resignation letters to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

