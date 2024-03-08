10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

Currently, Netflix has its presence in over 190 countries worldwide with a global customer base of about 240 million subscribers, and subscription costs differing in some of these countries. For Netflix’s African market, data from Statista has projected an estimate of about 5.8 million subscribers in 2026.

According to data by Harrison and Hunter Agency, the standard (basic) package monthly rates from Netflix as of December 10, 2023 for African countries showed that the lowest monthly subscription was paid by Egyptian customers at $3.88 (₦6,173.31) (Using the naira dollar exchange rate of ₦1,591.06 as of March 8, 2024).

The highest Netflix subscription was paid by Western Sahara and Benin customers at $9.99 (₦15,894.69). South African subscribers paid the second highest fee of N13,380.81 per month.

African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

Here is a breakdown of the 10 African countries with cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions.

1. Egypt

The price for basic subscription package in Egypt is ₦6,173.31 per month as the country boasts of the lowest subscription fee according to the data.

According to 2019 data from Flix Patrol. Egypt, alongside Nigeria, South Africa were listed as the countries that have more than 100,000 Netflix subscriptions.

2. Nigeria

The cost of a basic Netflix subscription in Nigeria has been recorded as ₦7,127.95.

According to Mustard Insights, Nigerian customers make up 10.50% share of the Netflix subscribers by Country In Sub-Saharan Africa.

3. Kenya

Kenyan netflix customers pay the 4th lowest subscription at ₦7,191.59. Before now, Kenyan users were able to watch Netflix for free on android mobile phones. This service was stopped effective November 1, 2023 and customers were advised to upgrade to one of the paid plans.

4. Morocco

Moroccan Netflix subscribers pay ₦10,198.69 per month for the basic monthly plan.

This amount may be increased soon as the country has recently overhauled its tax system, a move which would see the introduction of tax payments for international companies such as Netflix and other digital entities that operate in the country.

5. Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon

Netflix customers in the remaining six countries - Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon - all pay the same subscription fee of ₦12,712.57.

The continued expansion of the global streaming industry has reflected in the way some streaming services adapt their pricing models to suit the economic realities of its customers in different locations.

