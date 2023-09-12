ADVERTISEMENT
10 abducted Benue Links passengers still in captivity - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner also stated that 18 passengers and two drivers were earlier released unhurt.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Omale confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday. A total of 18 passengers and two drivers were however earlier released unhurt, the commissioner added. The Lagos-bound vehicle was intercepted between Ajaokuta and Okene in Kogi on Sept. 10.

“With the help of Police in Kogi and the vigilante in the area we were able to secure the two buses, drivers, and 18 passengers unhurt and have since arrived Lagos safely.

“However, 10 passengers are still with the kidnappers. Four from one bus and six from the other. The kidnappers have made contact with families of the victims and are making several demands for ransom.

“Government is in touch with the family members and will ensure that the passengers are all released unhurt,” the commissioner said.

He said that security personnel were on ground to ensure that all the passengers regain their freedom unhurt. The commissioner assured that the company would take more measures to protect its teeming customers.

