RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1 week after Kaduna train attack, NRC says 146 victims are not reachable

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The NRC says since last week Tuesday, 51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or unreachable.

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy
Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has disclosed that 146 of the 362 passengers on the ill-fated train attacked by terrorists last week are now unreachable.

Recommended articles

Mr Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Corporation made this known in a statement on Monday, April 4, 2022.

He, however, said the number of safe passengers had risen to 186.

According to him, since last week Tuesday, 51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or unreachable.

He added that 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end.

Okhiria also said that 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent.

While eight persons have been confirmed dead, the NRC boss clarified that 22 persons have been reported missing by their relatives.

The statement reads in part: “51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or have not been reachable since Tuesday morning and 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end. 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent.

”The statement is aimed at updating Nigerians on the ongoing development regarding the clearing of the incident site (recovery of the rolling stock, repairs of the track) and status of Passengers that were onboard the AK9 train of Monday, March 28.

”Of the 362 validated passengers on board the attacked AK9 train service on March 28, 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes (additional 14 persons confirmed safe today).

“Two coaches (SP 00016 and SP 00017) earlier re-railed have safely been moved to Rigasa Station.

”This brings the total number of recovered Coaches and safely moved to NRC Stations to be seven. Intensive work continues on track repairs. More concrete Sleepers were moved to site while some section of twisted tracks has been straightened.

”We remain grateful to the security agencies for all the support. We are very appreciative of Squadron Commander MOPOL 1 Kaduna’s visit to the accident site today.

The NRC boss promised to update the general public on developments to prevent misleading information and falsehood.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1 week after Kaduna train attack, NRC says 146 victims are not reachable

1 week after Kaduna train attack, NRC says 146 victims are not reachable

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 19 during cultural festival in Plateau

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 19 during cultural festival in Plateau

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 victims in Delta

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 13 victims in Delta

Train attack: NRC confirms 14 more safe passengers on board

Train attack: NRC confirms 14 more safe passengers on board

Arewa Consultative Forum asks FG to wage total war against terrorists

Arewa Consultative Forum asks FG to wage total war against terrorists

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]