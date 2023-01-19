1 person confirmed dead as another storey building collapses in Lagos

The incident occurred at about 6:35 pm at No12, Aromire, Ikeja.

In a statement on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the building formerly occupied by Kilms Mart, was being worked on by unskilled labourers when it partially collapsed.

He said, “The Agency responded to distress calls and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building formerly occupied by KILMS MART, was being worked on by unskilled labourers resulting in a partial collapse.

“An adult male reported to be a welder lost his life instantly at the scene. His remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

“The post-disaster assessment conducted by the Agency’s LRT indicates that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around.

The building has been cordoned off and LASBCA and Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action.”

The side of the building still standing is said to have been marked for demolition.