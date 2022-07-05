1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

The commission says a reliable technological innovation had been advanced to prevent politicians and interested elite from manipulating the process.

Deji Ajayi, the commissioner representing Ekiti State made this known on Monday, July 4, 2022, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti.

Ajayi said nine towns across nine local governments selected out of the 16 LGAs in the state, had been delineated into Enumerated Areas (EAs) to ease the trial census.

The nine areas according to him include Ado, Emure, Iro, Ijero, Ikole, Iworoko, Ise, Ikun and Omuo Ekiti.

The commissioner further explained the importance of the exercise to nation-building, saying population statistics can be used by private organisations to plan for the recruitment of young Nigerians.

“The government will also use such statistics to plan for our youth, students and the health needs of Nigerians. They will also know the number of senior citizens who should be catered for,” he said.

He also said the exercise will be difficult to manipulate because the biometric technology to be used for the exercise would capture faces and fingerprints and submit them to the server.