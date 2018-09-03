1 dies, 13 arrested as students/NURTW clash – CP

news

Mr Dibal Yakadi, Commissioner of Police, Niger, confirmed on Monday that one person was killed and 13 suspects were arrested in a clash between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

Yakadi, who confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, attributed the clash to the refusal of a union member to drop off the students he carried from Minna at the Poly Junction instead of the Etsu Yahaya Motor Park, Bida.

According to the police chief, the vehicle was driven by one Baba Mohammed from Minna to Bida

“As a result, a fight ensued and a student sustained bruises while the driver sustained injuries on the neck.

”The commissioner of police said the students mobilised in large number and went to Estu Yahaya Park to attack the union members, during which seven motorcycles were burnt.“

A lecturer in the institution, Danlami Mohammed, Johnson Ouoha and Habib Mohammed were wounded.

“Consequently, the youth in the town went on rampage, attacking off campus students and innocent visitors in houses and hotels around the institution,” Yakadi said.

He said that 13 suspects were arrested and being interrogated in connection with the fracas.

“Ten students are currently on admission at the General Hospital Bida, while one person was confirmed dead,” the police commissioner said.

He said that the command had deployed 40 mobile policemen and 20 conventional police from Minna, to beef up security at Bida.

Meanwhile, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, confirmed that a student was killed during the attack.

Dzukogi told NAN in a telephone interview in Minna that peace had now returned to the institution, adding that the authorities would investigate the matter, while those found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.