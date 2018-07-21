Pulse.ng logo
1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Minister's motorcade

Solomon Dalong 1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Minister’s motorcade

Mr Sunday Jika, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gombe State Marshal, a local security outfit, who was amongst the minister's motorcade confirmed this to newsmen on

  • Published:
1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s motorcade play

1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s motorcade

(National Helm)

An accident involving the motorcade of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong has led to the death of one person while 20 others sustained various degree of injuries.

Mr Sunday Jika, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gombe State Marshal, a local security outfit, who was amongst the minister’s motorcade confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday in Gombe.

We received the minister at the airport and on our way back to town a Peugeot 406 car entered the motorcade of the minister hitting the pilot car.

1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Minister’s motorcade play

1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Minister’s motorcade

(nationalhelm)

“The Peugeot car went ablaze. We  were  able to bring out three persons from the Peugeot car while the driver got burnt in the car.

“In the other bus among the minister’s motorcade, we also  brought out people. All the injured persons have been taken to Gombe Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sports minister, Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG over allegations against Kemi Adeosun

A NAN correspondent, who was at the Specialist Hospital and FTH, saw doctors attending to patients at the casualty department of the hospital.

1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s motorcade play

1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s motorcade

(National Helm)

 

When contacted, Dr Zainab Kaltungo, Deputy Medical Director FTH Gombe declined comment.

Dr Godwin Omiko, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) when contacted on phone, said he was yet to be briefed on the accident. 

