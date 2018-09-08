Pulse.ng logo
1,494 Kaduna State pilgrims return home – official

2018 Hajj 1,494 Kaduna State pilgrims return home – official

Kaduna State Muslim pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday said 1,494 of its pilgrims had returned home out of 3,238 that perfomed this year’s Hajj.

Its Public Relations Officer Yunusa Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 318 pilgrims returned home via Med-View airline on Saturday.

Abdullahi said 1,176 pilgrims returned in three flights with the fourth conveying additional 318 pilgrims.

He said  a total of 1,494 returned home after successful Hajj.

The Spokesman gave the assurance that the remaining pilgrims would return as scheduled.

Abdullahi said all pilgrims were given 5 litres of Zamzam water while claiming their luggage at Hajj Transit Camp, Mando, Kaduna.

NAN reports that 3,238 pilgrims performed the pilgrimage from kaduna. 

