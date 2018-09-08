1,494 Kaduna State pilgrims return home – official

Its Public Relations Officer Yunusa Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria that 318 pilgrims returned home via Med-View airline on Saturday.
Its Public Relations Officer Yunusa Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 318 pilgrims returned home via Med-View airline on Saturday.
Abdullahi said 1,176 pilgrims returned in three flights with the fourth conveying additional 318 pilgrims.
He said a total of 1,494 returned home after successful Hajj.
The Spokesman gave the assurance that the remaining pilgrims would return as scheduled.
Abdullahi said all pilgrims were given 5 litres of Zamzam water while claiming their luggage at Hajj Transit Camp, Mando, Kaduna.
NAN reports that 3,238 pilgrims performed the pilgrimage from kaduna.